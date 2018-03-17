Loading articles...

Suspect flees after serious stabbing in downtown apartment

Last Updated Mar 17, 2018 at 1:22 pm EDT

A man is in serious condition after a stabbing in a downtown apartment on Saturday.

It happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. in a building at Sherbourne and Shuter streets.

Paramedics said they took a man in his 50s to hospital with serious stab wounds.

Police said they are looking for a male suspect.

