Polish church leader criticizes priest wishing Francis death

Last Updated Mar 17, 2018 at 5:00 pm EDT

Pope Francis kisses the crucifix in the Santa Maria Della Grazie Sanctuary, in San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy, during his pastoral visit to the places of St. Padre Pio, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Saint Pio who is widely venerated in Italy and abroad is famous for bearing the stigmata, the wounds of crucified Jesus. (L'Osservatore Romano/Pool Photo via AP)

WARSAW, Poland – Poland’s leading archbishop has deplored comments by a senior conservative priest who had wished Pope Francis a quick death if he does not open to “wisdom.”

Krakow Archbishop Marek Jedraszewski said Saturday he heard about the comments with “pain and regret” and has discussed them with Mgr. Edward Staniek, who said them in a Feb. 25 church speech in Krakow.

Krakow was the seat of Cardinal Karol Wojtyla, the late Pope St. John Paul II. Poland’s church remains attached to John Paul’s conservative stance, which differs from Francis’ inclusive message.

In his speech, Staniek said he was praying for wisdom for Francis and a “heart open to the Holy Spirit, and if he does not do that, for a quick passage to the House of the Father,” meaning death.

