Double shooting in North York leaves one person dead

One person is dead and another in life-threatening condition following a shooting in Lawrence Heights.

Police and paramedics responded to a call at the Playtime Bowl and Entertainment on Samor Road near Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue just after 10 p.m. on Saturday night.

“People just started running like crazy, knocking things over,” an eyewitness tells CityNews of the chaotic scene inside the bowling alley. “I turned back and said ‘What’s going on, what’s going on’ and someone yelled ‘gunshots, gunshots’ and I just started running outside like everyone else.”

Paramedics tell 680 News a female in her 20s was taken to a trauma centre with a life-threatening gunshot wound. A second victim, a male believed to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there is no suspect description at this time.