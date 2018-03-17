Car found in streetcar tunnel past Queens Quay station

For the second time in the span of a week, a vehicle was driven into the Queens Quay streetcar tunnel early Saturday morning.

Police say a BMW was driven into the tunnel and proceeded towards Union Station. It was found at least 150 metres past Queens Quay station shortly before 4 a.m.

The TTC will bring in special equipment and a crane to retrieve the vehicle.

Const. Alyson Douglas Cook told 680 NEWS the driver was found in the vehicle with his foot “stuck on the gas pedal”. The man has been arrested and is facing impaired driving charges.

No injuries were reported.

The 509 and 510 streetcars are turning back at Queens Quay and Spadina and shuttle buses are operating to Union Station.

509 Harbourfront service turning back at Queens Quay and Spadina due to an auto in the tunnel at Queens Quay and Bay. Shuttle buses operating. — Official TTC Tweets (@TTCnotices) March 17, 2018

510 Spadina service turning back at Queens Quay due to auto entered tunnel at Queens Quay and Bay. Shuttle buses operating. #TTC — Official TTC Tweets (@TTCnotices) March 17, 2018

A similar incident prevented streetcars from operating on the route during the early hours of March 11. It happened shortly after midnight and took approximately three hours to clear.

509 Harbourfront and 510 Spadina turning back at Spadina and Queen's Quay due to a stalled auto in Queen's Quay tunnel. #TTC — Official TTC Tweets (@TTCnotices) March 11, 2018

TTC spokesman Brad Ross saya a gate mechanism will now be installed to prevent cars from driving into the tunnel — along with the signs, rumble strips, flashing lights and raised track already in place.