Canadian Charles Hamelin win's 1,500-metre event at short-track world event

MONTREAL – Canadian Charles Hamelin won gold in the men’s 1,500-metre event Saturday at the ISU world short-track speedskating championships.

Hamelin, of Ste-Julie, Que., moved from second into first with two laps remaining, finishing in two minutes 12.982. Hamelin earned his 10th world championship victory and 33rd medal overall.

Lim Hyo Jun of Korea was second in 2:13.157 with Russian Semen Elistratov third in 2:13:312.

Samuel Girard of Ferland-et-Boileau, Que. was disqualified for impeding another skater.

Earlier, Kim Boutin of Sherbrooke, Que., won bronze in the women’s 1,500-metre race before a sellout crowd of 4,500 at Montreal’s Maurice Richard Arena.

Choi Min Jeong of Korea won gold in 2:23.351 with compatriot Shim Suk Hee second in 2:23.468.

Boutin, Canada’s flag bearer at the Pyeongchang Winter Games closing ceremonies last month, was third in 2:23:592 for her first world championship medal.

Boutin won silver and two bronze medals in South Korea.

Canadians Marianne St-Gelais and Jamie MacDonald both fell in their 1,500-metre qualification heats Friday.

Hamelin, who said earlier this week he’d changed his mind and wouldn’t retire after this event, won bronze in the men’s 5,000-metre relay in Pyeongchang.