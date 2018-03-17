Brier champion Brad Gushue, Glenn Howard advance to semifinals at Elite 10

WINNIPEG – Glenn Howard and Brad Gushue advanced to the semifinals of the Grand Slam of Curling’s Elite 10 with wins on Saturday afternoon.

Howard of Tiny, Ont., downed Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., in their quarterfinal matchup while Brier champion Gushue of St. John’s, N.L., defeated Toronto’s John Epping.

Epping earned his spot in the afternoon match after beating Sweden’s Niklas Edin in a morning tiebreaker.

Howard, a 14-time Grand Slam winner, faced Winnipeg’s Mike McEwen in the semifinal later Saturday. Gushue played Calgary’s Kevin Koe.

The Elite 10 is the fifth tournament of the Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling season.