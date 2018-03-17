Bisons to play Mustangs in U Sports women's hockey championship game

LONDON, Ont. – Jordyn Zacharias and Alanna Sharman scored in the shootout on Saturday to lift the Manitoba Bisons into the Canadian university women’s hockey final with a 2-1 semifinal victory over the Concordia Stingers.

Sophie Gagnon gave Concordia a 1-0 lead 31 seconds into the second period before Manitoba’s Lauren Warkentin tied the game six minutes later.

Lauren Taraschuk stopped 21 shots for the win. Katherine Purchase made 27 saves in the losing effort.

Manitoba will play the Western Mustangs in the gold-medal game Sunday.

Earlier Saturday, host Western earned its spot in the championship final by beating the Saskatchewan Huskies 2-1.

Western’s April Clark tied the game on a power-play goal 5:06 into the second period and Alyssa Chiarello buried the winner, also on a power play, five minutes later.

Danielle Nogier had the lone goal for Saskatchewan. She scored while shorthanded in the first period.

The Huskies will play the Stingers for bronze.