80 charges laid in probe into GTA break-ins

York regional police have laid 80 charges in connection with multiple break-and-enters in the GTA.

The investigation began after police were called to home on Blue Willow Drive in Vaughan for a break-and-enter on Feb. 7.

Several suspects had allegedly forced their way into the home as the homeowner hid in an upstairs closet and called police. One suspect fled on foot and was arrested a short distance away. The others left in a silver Acura that had been linked to other break-ins.

Officers arrested the remaining suspects following a second break-and-enter at a home in Clarington where the same Acura was located. The suspects had fled the scene but were found Brampton after their car crashed into another vehicle.

Police have recovered over 90 pieces of stolen jewelry, cameras and coins. Victims are asked to look through photos of the items and contact investigators to claim their belongings.

Vincent Vassel, 23, Rai Teixeira,22, and Cesar Montesdeoca, 22, of Brampton, and Lincoln Samuel, 22, of Tottenham, are facing a total of 80 charges, including break-and-enter, possession of property obtained by a crime, mischief, and dangerous operation a motor vehicle.