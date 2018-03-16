UP Express to offer earlier service starting in April

Early birds will soon be able to make their way to the airport using the city’s express train.

Metrolinx said the UP Express, which runs from Union Station to Pearson International Airport, has become so popular they’re adding more service to the line.

Starting April 7, the first train will hit the rails at 4:55 a.m. instead of 5:30 a.m.

Metrolinx said ridership on the UP Express has increased to over 300,000 people a month.

As well, Metrolinx says they are adding more rush hour GO trains on the Lakeshore West and East Lines to make it easier to get to and from work, as well as late at night.