Man took taxi to and from bank robbery: police
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 16, 2018 3:51 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 16, 2018 at 4:36 pm EDT
Derrick Faria, 19, is accused of robbing a bank in Evansville, Ind., on March 15, 2018. HANDOUT/Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office
Police say a 19-year-old Indiana man took a cab to and from a bank robbery and that he paid the driver with some of his stolen cash.
Derrick Faria was arrested less than an hour after Thursday’s robbery of a Fifth Third Bank branch in Evansville. The
Evansville Courier & Press reports that Faria reportedly passed a teller a note demanding money, but that he didn’t show a weapon.
Faria is being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail on preliminary charges of robbery and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Court records show that Faria hadn’t been formally charged as of Friday morning. They didn’t list an attorney for him.
