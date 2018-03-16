Man rescued from trunk of car in suspected Scarborough abduction

Toronto police are investigating a suspected abduction in the city’s east end.

It appears a man was grabbed by a group of males somewhere in Scarborough and thrown into the trunk of a car.

Officers were somehow able to track the vehicle and stopped it in the Highway 400 and Wilson Avenue area where the suspects fled on foot.

The person abducted was rescued from the trunk of the car around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

So far there have been no arrest and no description of the suspects.

Police say that the victim is not fully co-operating with officers.