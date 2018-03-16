Shocking video shows skiers flung from malfunctioning ski lift

Shocking video of a ski lift in Gudauri, Georgia malfunctioning and injuring several people has been posted online.

The ski lift appears to reverse and pick up speed, flinging skiers off at the bottom of the lift.

Onlookers begin to shout, warning people to jump off the lift before reaching the bottom of the hill.

At least eight people were reportedly hurt in the incident.

WARNING: The following video may be disturbing to some viewers.