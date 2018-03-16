Neurosurgeon accused of killing wife to stand trial for first-degree murder

A Toronto neurosurgeon will stand trial for first-degree murder in the death of his wife, who was also a doctor.

A judge decided there is enough evidence for Dr. Mohammed Shamji to be tried in court for both first-degree murder and indignity to human remains in the death of Elana Fric-Shamji.

Fric-Shamji’s parents, family and friends filled the courtroom on Finch Avenue West on Friday, most wearing purple ribbons to raise awareness of violence against women. Shamji himself appeared solemn.

Fric-Shamji, 40, a family physician at Scarborough Hospital, was last seen on Nov. 30, 2016.

Her strangled and beaten body was later found in a suitcase beside the Humber River in Vaughan.

Outside court on Friday, Fric-Shamji’s mother Ana Fric said her daughter died just as she was trying to move on with her life after splitting with her husband.

“She was so happy to look forward with her life after divorce, life with her kids,” Fric said. “She didn’t have [a] life with him. But life was cut too short.”

The couple was married for 12 years and had three young children, who are now living with their grandparents.

Shamji, who worked at Toronto Western Hospital, was arrested at a coffee shop on Dec. 2, 2016, a day after his wife’s remains were found.

He will be back in court on April 6, but a date has not been set for the start of the trial.

With files from The Canadian Press

Anna & Joseph Fric, parents of Elana Fric, speak with media after learning that Mohammed Shamji will be committed to trial for 1st degree murder. @CityNews pic.twitter.com/WVUUXpEmPn — Tony Fera (@tonyfera1) March 16, 2018

