Sean Bean on his many deaths and 'Game of Thrones' legacy

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Sean Bean is as famous for his rugged looks and thick northern British accent as the many creative ways in which he dies onscreen.

He’s been stabbed, shot, chased off a cliff, tossed off a satellite dish, beheaded, exploded, killed by arrows, and drawn and quartered in everything from the Bond movie “Goldeneye” to “Game of Thrones” and “The Lord of the Rings.”

Says the actor: “It’s a surprise when I survive. A quite nice surprise for me and, hopefully, for the audience.”

For his new series, the Yorkshire-bred actor shockingly makes it to the end of the season. In “The Oath,” on Crackle, Bean plays the imprisoned patriarch of a gang of rogue cops. It’s a brooding, dark and violent look at how corrosive corruption can be.