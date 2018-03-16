Quebec portion of the Canadian Agriculture Partnership launched in Montreal

MONTREAL – The Quebec and federal governments have announced the implementation of a new partnership to provide funding for the agriculture and agri-food sector.

Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay and his provincial counterpart, Laurent Lessard, launched the Quebec arm of the Canadian Agricultural Partnership today in Montreal.

Ottawa will contribute 60 per cent of the $293 million over the next five years, while Quebec will fund 40 per cent.

The president of Quebec’s professional farmers’ union says the money could be used in many ways, including finding alternatives to pesticides.

The policy framework will be used to support agricultural initiatives such as agri-tourism circuits, innovations in environmental practices or advisory programs.

Federal, provincial and territorial agriculture ministers reached an agreement on the key elements of the $3-billion framework in July 2017.