Loading articles...

Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Last Updated Mar 16, 2018 at 5:40 pm EDT

Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,711.33, up 40.71 points)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Down 30 cents, or 2.67 per cent, to $10.95 on 39.6 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up three cents, or 0.81 per cent, to $3.75 on 17.6 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Oil and gas. Up 22 cents, or 0.54 per cent, to $41.28 on 13.7 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Bank. Down 20 cents, or 0.26 per cent, to $75.92 on 12.3 million shares.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX:EFN). Financial Services. Unchanged at $3.87 on 11.4 million shares.

Crew Energy Inc. (TSX:CR). Oil and gas. Up seven cents, or 4 per cent, to $1.82 on 11.4 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

TransCanada Corp. (TSX:TRP). Oil and gas. Down two cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $55.87 on 7.7 million shares. Shares in the Calgary-based pipeline company are starting to recover from a steep sell-off Thursday after the U.S. eliminated a tax break for owners of certain interstate pipelines. Both TransCanada and Enbridge hold such pipelines in the United States through master limited partnerships or MLPs.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies