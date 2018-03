Kay scores three tries as Wolfpack advances in rugby Ladbrokes Challenge Cup

WHITEHAVEN, United Kingdom – Liam Kay scored three tries while Ryan Brierley had one and eight conversions as the Toronto Wolfpack advanced to the fifth round of the rugby Ladbrokes Challenge Cup with a convincing 56-6 win over Kells ARLFC on Friday.

Nick Rawsthorne added two tries for Toronto. Blake Wallace, Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e, Jonny Pownall and Andy Ackers scored the others.

Kay helped power the Wolfpack to a solid 24-6 half-time advantage with two tries. Wallace and Rawsthorne also had tries while Brierley added the converts.

Wallace opened the scoring before Kells ARLFC, an amateur side, had its only converted try of the game. But Toronto countered with Kay’s two tries and another by Rawsthorne to open up a commanding 18-point advantage.

Laulu-Togaga’e, Kay, Rawsthorne, Pownall, Brierley and Ackers all scored second half-tries at the Recreation Ground to cement the victory for Toronto.

The Ladbrokes Challenge Cup is the longest-running rugby league competition with play beginning in 1896. It’s a single-elimination event with the two remaining teams squaring off in the final at Wembley Stadium.

The Wolfpack (4-1-1), rugby league’s first transatlantic team, currently stands fourth in the second-tier Betfred Championship. Toronto resumes league action next Friday facing the Rochdale Hornets.