Former president Jacob Zuma to be prosecuted for corruption
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 16, 2018 10:21 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 16, 2018 at 11:00 am EDT
JOHANNESBURG – The director of South Africa’s National Prosecuting Authority says that former president Jacob Zuma will be prosecuted on 16 charges of corruption.
Shaun Abrahams announced Friday that Zuma will face charges including fraud, corruption, racketeering and money laundering.
Zuma, 75, resigned as president last month, after he was ordered to do so by his party, the African National Congress.
The charges stem from a $2.5 billion government arms purchase in 1999, when Zuma was deputy president. Zuma was elected president in 2009.
