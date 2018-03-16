Police detonate suspicious package outside of ACC as Raptors host Dallas

Toronto police detonated a suspicious package near the Air Canada Centre on Friday night.

Police were called to an area west of the arena on Bremner Boulevard near York Street just after 5:30 p.m.

Complicating matters was the fact the Toronto Raptors were preparing to play host to the Dallas Mavericks at the ACC. The club tweeting out that Gates 5 and 6 were being closed as a precaution, which delayed entry into the game for some fans. However, at no point was the game stopped or disrupted.

Police closed off an area including Maple Leaf Square where fans typically congregate during playoff games for the Raptors and Maple Leafs as their investigation continued.

Shortly after 8 p.m., there was a loud bang and police confirmed they had detonated the package.

The contents of the package have yet to be revealed and there were no injuries reported.