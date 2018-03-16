Canada's curling team edges South Korea 5-3 for Paralympic bronze

GANGNEUNG, South Korea – Canada’s curling team has won bronze at the Pyeongchang Paralympics.

Mark Ideson, Ina Forrest, Dennis Thiessen and Marie Wright edged South Korea 5-3 in Saturday’s bronze-medal game.

It’s not the medal the Canadians were hoping for, as Canada had swept the gold medals since the sport made its Paralympic debut in 2006 in Turin.

Their medal boosted Canada’s best-ever total to 22 at these Games.

The Canadians took the ice barely 12 hours after a heartbreaking last-shot loss to China in the semifinals.

Canada, South Korea and China all went 9-2 to finish the preliminary round tied atop the standings.

Wright, a 57-year-old single mother of four daughters from Moose Jaw, Sask., was the lone rookie on this Paralympic team. Forrest, from Armstrong, B.C., is already a two-time Paralympic gold medallist. Ideson, from Ideson, Ont., and Thiessen, from Sanford, Man., were on the team that won gold in Sochi.

The Chinese faced Norway for gold later Saturday.