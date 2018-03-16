10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHO IS READY TO MAKE CHANGES IN THE WHITE HOUSE

President Donald Trump is ready to remake his administration, privately weighing more changes, expressing frustration with certain advisers and sifting through possible replacements.

2. DEMOCRATS FACING CONUNDRUM IN MIDTERM CAMPAIGNS

The party tries to decide whether liberals, moderates or some combination are best to take on Republicans in GOP territory where President Donald Trump was victorious in 2016.

3. ABORTION, FREE SPEECH COLLIDE IN COURT DISPUTE

A California law regulating anti-abortion pregnancy centres has led to a Supreme Court clash at the intersection of abortion and free speech.

4. CONGRESS DEMANDS PROBE INTO CHILD SEX ASSAULT

Reacting to an Associated Press investigation into sexual assault among children on U.S. military bases, Congress demanded the Defence and Justice departments to explain how they will solve the problem.

5. WHY PUERTO RICO IS STILL PLEADING FOR HELP

As the six-month anniversary of Hurricane Maria approaches, only a fraction of the $23 billion appropriated by Congress for storm relief has actually been spent in Puerto Rico.

6. HOW A BUS BRINGS JOY TO AFGHAN CHILDREN

The Kabul blue bus is a library on wheels where children in Afghanistan’s war-battered capital discover the joys of reading.

7. MAN KNOWN AS THE ‘STOCKING STRANGLER’ PUT TO DEATH

Carlton Gary, 67, was executed for the rape-slayings of three older women in attacks that terrorized a Georgia city four decades ago.

8. VIETNAM COMMEMORATES ANNIVERSARY OF MY LAI MASSACRE

More than a thousand people in Vietnam marked the 50th anniversary of the My Lai massacre, the most notorious episode in modern U.S. military history, with talk of peace and co-operation instead of hatred.

9. SNOWFLAKES MAY UNLOCK SECRETS TO CLIMATE CHANGE

Researchers say the data from the tiny crystals could be used to provide clues to the changing climate and validate the satellite models used for weather predictions.

10. UNIVERSITY GETS LIFT FROM NUN IN NCAA TOURNAMENT

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt is Loyola-Chicago’s biggest fan who prays with the players before games and gives them scouting reports the next day.