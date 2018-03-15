Wynne calls for throne speech on Monday, legislature to be prorogued

Ontario’s premier says her Liberal government will deliver a throne speech on Monday to outline its priorities for the rest of its term.

Kathleen Wynne says Lt. Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell will read the speech in the legislature.

The move comes less than a week after the opposition Progressive Conservatives elected Doug Ford as their new leader ahead of the June 7 election.

Wynne says the speech will outline government priorities as people deal with “uncertainty in their lives.”

The procedural move requires the government to briefly prorogue the legislature, which means shutting it down, but no sitting days will be lost because the closure will take place this week over March Break.

Wynne says all government bills and motions that existed prior to prorogation will be re-introduced to the legislature.

Premier Kathleen Wynne released the following statement today:

“Today we announced the Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, will deliver a Speech from the Throne on March 19, 2018. We are at a critical moment in Ontario, when we know people are dealing with a lot of uncertainty in their lives. This Throne Speech will clearly outline our government’s priorities for the rest of the legislative session.

In order to deliver a Throne Speech, we must briefly prorogue the legislature. We are doing this over the March Break week, when the legislature isn’t sitting, and will resume meeting as planned on Monday. No sitting days will be lost and we will re-introduce all government bills and substantive government motions that were before the legislature prior to prorogation so that debate on them can continue.

Today’s changing economy means there are some hard realities that are affecting people’s everyday lives, and creating an unfair burden. We know families are under a lot of pressure, whether it’s the cost of childcare for their kids or the cost of homecare for their parents. People are struggling to take care of themselves, and their loved ones.

This Throne Speech is about making it clear we recognize peoples’ stress and anxiety and that our government is making deliberate choices to invest in the care and the services that the people of this province rely on. All of us know someone in need of more support and better care.

Our government will make investments in mental health, health care, home care and child care and invest in areas that make life more affordable — because people need that relief. This is no time for a government to take a step back or make deep cuts.

The Throne Speech will set out our government’s plan for care and opportunity. It will outline how we will do more for people, how we won’t pull back at a time when people most need that support. There will then be time dedicated in the House for a very important debate on the issues our province is facing. I look forward to that discussion.

We know Ontario’s people are our greatest strength. Our investments will help to build a healthier Ontario — which is unquestionably a stronger Ontario.”