'Subway Bandit' facing robbery charges

Toronto police have charged two men in connection with a series of robberies at Subway restaurants.

Sixteen restaurants were robbed between Feb. 18 and March 13, police say. Nine are in the west end of Toronto and seven are in Peel Region.

Egal Wais, 21, of Toronto is facing 49 charges. It’s alleged he went into the stores disguising himself with his hood tied close around his face and glasses. In some instances, he would pretend to order food before making a demand for cash, and taking a replica firearm out of his pocket. He also walked behind the counter to remove money from the till in some of the robberies.

Wais is facing 16 counts each of robbery, disguise with intent, and use imitation firearm to commit indictable offence, and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Yosef Ali, 24, also of Toronto, allegedly joined Wais on three occasions and is facing eight similar charges.

They will both appear in court on April 19.