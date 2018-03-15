PUBLISHERS WEEKLY Bestsellers

Bestselling Books Week Ending 3/11/18

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

2. “The Last Jedi” by Jason Fry (Del Rey)

3. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celest Ng (Penguin)

4. “Fifty Fifty” by James Patterson and Candice Fox (Little, Brown)

5. “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn (William Morrow)

6. “The Kremlin Conspiracy” by Joel C. Rosenberg (Tyndale House)

7. “The Escape Artist” by Brad Meltzer (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “Burn Bright” by Patricia Briggs (Ace)

9. “An American Marriage” by Tayari Jones (Algonquin Books)

10. “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

11. “Still Me” by Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)

12. “High Voltage” by Karen Marie Moning (Delacorte)

13. “Look for Me” by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)

14. “The Woman Left Behind” by Linda Howard (William Morrow)

15. “The Wife Between Us” by Hendricks/Pekkanen (St. Martin’s Press)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “I’ve Been Thinking…” by Maria Shriver (Pamela Dorman Books)

2. “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos” by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

3. “The Rock, the Road, and the Rabbi” by Kathie Lee Gifford (W)

4. “Food” by Mary Hyman (Little, Brown)

5. “Box of Buterflies” by Roma Downey (Howard)

6. “Fire and Fury” by Michael Wolff (Holt)

7. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

8. “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” by Michelle McNamara (Harper)

9. “Enlightenment Now” by Steven Pinker (Viking)

10. “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry” by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

11. “Metabolism Revolution” by Haylie Pomroy (Harper Wave)

12. “Bachelor Nation” by Amy Kaufman (Dutton)

13. “Obama: An Intimate Portrait” by Pete Souza (Little, Brown)

14. “Make Your Bed” by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)

15. “Love Like You’ve Never Been Hurt” by Jentzen Franklin (Chosen)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “Camino Island” by John Grisham (Dell)

2. “The Fix” by David Baldacci (Vision)

3. “The Duchess” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

4. “Ruthless” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

5. “Red Sparrow” (movie tie-in) by Jason Matthews (Scribner)

6. “The Legend of Perley Gates” by William W Johnstone (Pinnacle)

7. “The Cutthroat” by Cussler/Scott (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

8. “Hello Stranger” by Lisa Kleypas (Avon)

9. “Any Day Now” by Robyn Carr (Mira)

10. “Between Friends” by Debbie macomber (Mira)

11. “No Middle Name” by Lee Child (Dell)

12. “Against All Odds” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

13. “Once Again” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

14. “Surrender” by Joan Johnston (Dell)

15. “Driftwood Cove” by Debbie Mason (Forever)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “Small Great Things” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

2. “The Sun and Her Flowers” by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMell)

3. “Call Me by Your Name” (movie tie-in) by Andre’ Aciman (Picador)

4. “The Lying Game” by Ruth Ware (Scout)

5. “Camino Island” by John Grisham (Dell)

6. “Instinct” (TV tie-in) by Patterson/Rougham (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “We Were the Lucky Ones” by Georgia Hunter (Penguin)

8. “Red Sparrow” (movie tie-in) by Jason Matthews (Scribner)

9. “Don’t Let Go” by Harlan Coben (Dutton)

10. “Lincoln in the Bardo” by George Saunders (Random House)

11. “Instant Pot Miracle” (HMH)

12. “Beartown” by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square)

13. “Seeing Red” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

14. “The Identicals” by Elin Hilderbrand (Back Bay)

15. “Pachinko” by Min Jin Lee (Grand Central Publishing)

