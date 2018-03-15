Loading articles...

Police charge 51-year-old psychotherapist in child sexual assault complaint

Police have charged 51-year-old Phillip Kravetsky as part of an ongoing investigation into a complaint of child sexual assault (TPS/Handout)

A 51-year-old psychotherapist is facing charges following an ongoing investigation into a child sexual assault complaint.

Police say they were called to investigate after a child was reportedly sexually assaulted at an address in the area of Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue.

Investigators did not say when the alleged incident took place or the age of the victim.

Phillip Kravetsky, who was employed as a psychotherapist with a focus on family counselling and corporate mediation, was arrested by police on Tuesday. He is facing a charge of sexual assault and sexual interference.

Kravetsky is scheduled to appear in court on April 27.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

BH 1

Whatta P.O.S.

March 15, 2018 at 4:07 pm
TOtheSIX

Lock him up and cut his D off.

March 15, 2018 at 4:17 pm
Hide All Comments