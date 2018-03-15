Suspected drunk driver arrested after woman hit near U of T

A suspected drunk driver is in custody after a 21-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle near the University of Toronto.

Police say the woman was hit while crossing the street at a marked crosswalk in the Huron and College streets area around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. The driver was going the wrong way on Huron at the time.

She was rushed to hospital, where she remains with life-threatening injuries.

The driver fled the scene, but police located the SUV in the Spadina Road and Eglinton Avenue area of Forest Hill.

The 19-year-old driver has been arrested, but there is no word yet on charges.

College is closed in both directions between Spadina and Huron for the investigation.