Patrick Brown says he won't run in next provincial election

Patrick Brown says he will not be running as a candidate in the next provincial election.

“After much thought, I will not be running in the upcoming provincial election,” Brown tweeted Thursday night. “I remain committed to the Conservative movement and to the well-being of my local community.”

I am confident that Barrie – Springwater – Oro-Medonte will have a PC Party Candidate that will hit the ground running and work hard on behalf of our constituents. Thank you to the people of #Barrie and Simcoe County for your unwavering support over the last 17 years. #onpoli 2/2 — Patrick Brown (@brownbarrie) March 16, 2018

His announcement came moments after the Conservative party released a statement saying Brown would not be eligible to run as a candidate in the riding of Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte.

PC party president Jag Badwal said the decision of the Provincial Nominations Committee was unanimous.

Brown stepped down as party leader in January amid sexual misconduct allegations, which he has vehemently denied.

The Progressive Conservatives picked former Toronto city councillor Doug Ford as their new leader last weekend.

Ontario voters go to the polls on June 7.