Nova Scotia announces spending spree after offshore royalty windfall

HALIFAX – Nova Scotia’s Liberal government has announced a spending spree.

It says it will spend $180 million by the end of the current fiscal year on new projects including $120 million to help expand high-speed internet service.

The money is part of $245 million in extra spending by March 31.

The one-time funding for internet service in under-served communities comes from recalculated offshore royalty revenues.

An additional $40 million will fund research and innovation projects including in the ocean and clean energy sectors.

The government also plans to spend more than $16 million on programs that assist those on low incomes in making their homes more energy efficient and on other initiatives such as needle exchange programs and job coaching for people with autism spectrum disorder.

Finance Minister Karen Casey says the extra spending likely wouldn’t have been possible without the one-time offshore revenue.

Casey says even with the extra spending, the government expects to end fiscal 2017-18 with a balanced budget.