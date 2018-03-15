Teen charged in hit-and-run on College Street

Toronto police have charged a teenager with drunk driving after a hit-and-run on College Street Thursday morning.

A 21-year-old woman was hit by a car travelling the wrong way down Huron.The impact of the crash was reportedly so severe, the victim ended up on the other side of a construction fence several dozen feet away.

She received life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital. She was listed in critical condition earlier on Thursday.

Rylan Balappa-Lawes, 19, of Mississauga, allegedly took off but was eventually found near Spadina Road and Eglinton Avenue West.

Balappa-Lawes is facing five charges including criminal negligence causing bodily harm, fail to stop after accident causing bodily harm, impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, over 80 milligrams operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

He will appear in court on March 15.