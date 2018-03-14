Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Police to update investigation into fatal Etobicoke shooting
by News Staff
Posted Mar 14, 2018 6:14 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 14, 2018 at 6:32 am EDT
Dwayne Anthony Vidal, 31, died after being shot in the chest on Saturday, March 14, 2018. HANDOUT/Toronto Police
Toronto police will be providing an update on the city’s latest homicide Wednesday morning.
Dwayne Anthony Vidal, 31 of Toronto, died after being shot in the chest Saturday night.
Police and paramedics responded to a call in the Mount Olive and Silverstone Drives area of Etobicoke around 5:45 p.m.
Police said multiple shell casings were found at the scene.
The suspect was described as black and between five-feet-nine to six-feet tall. He was wearing a black hoodie and had his face covered.
Det.-Sgt. Mike Carbone of the Toronto police Homicide Division will update the public on the investigation from police headquarters at 10:30 a.m.
