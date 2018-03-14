TTC wants transit board to approve U-Pass

Anyone who has been a university or college student in the city knows how tough it can be to make ends meet, but they could soon be getting a break when it comes to the cost of riding the TTC.

The TTC is considering a universal or U-Pass for post-secondary students.

The pass would allow for unlimited travel for as little as $70 a month — roughly 40 per cent less than the regular cost.

But there is a catch.

The pass would be mandatory for all eligible students at participating schools with the cost of the pass included in student fees paid each semester — regardless of how you get to school.

The pass will be up for debate at the next TTC board meeting, which is scheduled to take place next week.

The TTC recommends the board approve the U-Pass.