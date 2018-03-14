Six charged in marijuana dispensary raid

Six people are facing charges after a raid on a marijuana dispensary in Toronto

Toronto police say officers raided 1 Tonamara Dispensary on Spadina Avenue on March 12 at around 6 p.m.

They seized 2400 grams of loose marijuana, 13,400 grams of marijuana-derived products and various quantities of hashish and shatter. They also allegedly recovered $5880 in Canadian cash and just over $400 in U.S. currency.

Courtney Campbell, 51, Edward Cho, 44, Cary Cleyndert, 35, Rechelle Berlin, 26, Lynda Pineda, 23, all of Toronto and Tomasz Nowicki, 44, of Oakville are facing drug possession and trafficking charges.

They will appear in court on April 23.