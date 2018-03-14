Quebecor reports fourth-quarter profit slips compared with year ago, revenue up

MONTREAL – Quebecor Inc. reported its fourth-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago, as its revenue crept higher.

The telecommunications and media company says it earned a profit attributable to shareholders of $65.6 million or 27 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, down from $123.3 million or 50 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $1.06 billion, up from $1.05 billion.

Adjusted income from continuing operating activities for the quarter totalled $78.7 million or 33 cents per share in the quarter, down from $84.7 million or 35 cents per share a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 37 cents per share and revenue of $1.08 billion, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

For the full year, Quebecor earned a profit attributable to shareholders of $369.7 million or $1.53 per share in 2017, up from $194.7 million or 80 cents per share) in 2016. Revenue totalled $4.12 billion, up from $4.02 billion.

