Police looking for suspect in alleged double homicide east of Toronto

AJAX, Ont. – Police say two people have been killed and one person has been seriously injured in an incident east of Toronto being investigated as a double homicide.

Const. George Tudos of Durham regional police says investigators are searching for a man in connection with the case, which they describe as an isolated incident.

He says police were called to an Ajax, Ont., home shortly before noon on Wednesday where they found the bodies of a male and a female.

Tudos wouldn’t provide ages for the victims.

He says an injured woman, also found on the property, was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Tudos says the suspect is a man who was seen leaving the home in a black vehicle that was later found unoccupied.

“If there was a risk to public safety, we would definitely put that information out,” Tudos told a news conference.

“But right now we believe this is an isolated incident. We hope the public and community have faith that our investigators will do their job and try to find the person responsible for these two deaths.”