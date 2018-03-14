3 injured in Mississauga collision; impaired driver arrested

Three people are in hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Mississauga on Wednesday night.

Peel police responded to a call for a collision in the Dixie Road and Hickory Drive area shortly before 10 p.m.

One person was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries. Two other people were taken to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police say one person has been arrested for impaired driving.

Dixie Road is closed in both directions from Eastgate Parkway to Hickory drive for the investigation.