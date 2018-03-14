Autistic man assaulted in Mississauga; suspects sought

Peel police are asking for the public’s help with the investigation into a “vicious assault” on an autistic man in Mississauga.

Police responded to a call for a violent assault at the Square One bus terminal at around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old victim was reportedly sitting on the stairs of the lower level of the terminal when he was approached by three men. The men allegedly surrounded the victim and punched and kicked him several times. They then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have released video as well as photos of the suspects.

**Warning: the contents of this video may be disturbing to some viewers**

All three suspects are described as South Asian males, five-feet-ten-inches tall.

The first suspect has a light complexion and a thin build with a dark, short beard and straight, black hair above the ears. He was wearing a black t-shirt with an Air Jordan logo and white lettering with black track pants and black shoes.

The second suspect is described as clean shaven with a light complexion and thin build. He is wearing a black jackets with a greay horizontal stripe across the chest and a grey vertical stripe along the hood along with black track pants and black shoes.

The third suspect is unshaven with a medium complexion and medium build. He is wearing a black hoodie with a Nike logo on the front and Nike lettering along the sleeves with black track pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.