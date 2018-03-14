Loading articles...

Jamaican act Flourgon sues Miley Cyrus over 'We Can't Stop'

Last Updated Mar 14, 2018 at 6:01 pm EDT

FILE - In this March 4, 2018 file photo, Miley Cyrus arrives at the 2018 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party in West Hollywood, Calif. Jamaican artist Flourgon has filed a lawsuit against Cyrus and Sony Music for the singer's song, "We Can't Stop." The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in New York, claims her song borrows from Flourgon's 1988 song, "We Run Things." (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Jamaican artist Flourgon has sued Miley Cyrus and Sony Music for the singer’s 2013 song, “We Can’t Stop.”

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in New York City, claims Cyrus’ megahit borrows from Flourgon’s 1988 song, “We Run Things.”

On her song, Cyrus sings: “We run things, things don’t run we.” Flourgon’s song includes virtually the same line, “We run things, things no run we.”

Flourgon’s real name is Michael May. The lawsuit, which seeks $300 million in damages, also names RCA Records, which is a Sony label, and Mike WiLL Made-It, who produced and co-wrote “We Can’t Stop.”

Cyrus’ song became an international multiplatinum hit, giving her an official pop star breakthrough. The song reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

A representative for the defendants didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies