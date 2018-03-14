German dramatic soprano making belated US opera debuts

NEW YORK, N.Y. – At an age when many singers are beginning to wind down their careers, Evelyn Herlitzius is making a splash with debuts in U.S. opera houses on both coasts.

Now 54, the German dramatic soprano recently triumphed at New York’s Metropolitan Opera as Kundry in Wagner’s “Parsifal,” and in June she will portray Bruennhilde in his “Ring” cycle in San Francisco.

Says Herlitzius: “Things happen when they ought to.”