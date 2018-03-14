Durham regional police searching for suspect after suspicious death in Ajax

Durham regional police are investigating a suspicious death in Ajax.

Police are at a home on Hilling Drive and homicide detectives have been called. There’s no word on the age or gender of the victim.

Heavily-armed officers were seen searching for a suspect in the area of Brock Road and Hwy. 401.

A black pickup truck possibly connected to the case has been found at Pickering Ridge mall. Police have tapped off the area around the truck.

An investigation is ongoing.

Black GMC pickup located at Pickering Ridge mall. Heavy police presence. DRPS investigating a suspicious death at an address on Hilling Drive in Ajax.@CityNews pic.twitter.com/Buu4YiDGDe — Alfredo Colangelo (@CityAlfredo) March 14, 2018

Armed officers looking for suspect in the area of Brock Rd and 401. DRPS investigating a suspicious death at an address on Hilling Drive in Ajax. @CityNews pic.twitter.com/tmy0OFvYJ9 — Alfredo Colangelo (@CityAlfredo) March 14, 2018

More to come