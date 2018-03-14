Loading articles...

Durham regional police searching for suspect after suspicious death in Ajax

Last Updated Mar 14, 2018 at 1:55 pm EDT

Police search for a suspect after a suspicious death in Ajax, March 14, 2018. CITYNEWS/Alfredo Colangelo

Durham regional police are investigating a suspicious death in Ajax.

Police are at a home on Hilling Drive and homicide detectives have been called. There’s no word on the age or gender of the victim.

Heavily-armed officers were seen searching for a suspect in the area of Brock Road and Hwy. 401.

A black pickup truck possibly connected to the case has been found at Pickering Ridge mall. Police have tapped off the area around the truck.

An investigation is ongoing.

More to come

