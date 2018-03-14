Burlington man charged with defrauding Syrian refugees

Halton police have charged a Burlington man after a three month long investigation into allegations he was defrauding Syrian refugees.

The man allegedly promised Syrian refugees living in Qatar entry into Canada, claiming he could bring them to the country through a local church under an immigration sponsorship program. Police say the church in question is not involved and has cooperated with police.

Police were made aware of the allegations through a community volunteer group in Toronto who had victims come forward to them through relatives living in Canada.

They were able to identify 8 victim families who had sent over $200,000 to the suspect.

Bashar Abdulahad, 49, has been charged with 8 counts of fraud over $5,000 and money laundering.

Police believe there are more victims, but are facing logistical issues due to the victims being overseas. Officers have had to rely on a volunteer in Qatar to locate other victims and spread the word about the investigation.

They also believe some are reluctant to come forward, given their current status as refugees.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Halton regional police.