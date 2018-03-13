3 injured in fire on Yonge near Davisville, 1 man in custody

Three people were injured and one person has been placed in police custody following a fire at a low-rise building in midtown Toronto.

The fire broke out at a three-storey building on Yonge Street near Belsize Drive, north of Davisville Avenue, around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

One person was taken to hospital to be treated for serious smoke inhalation.

A second person had minor minor inhalation. A third person — a male — suffered burns to his hands.

Police said a man was taken into custody in relation to the fire. There has been no word on what charges he may face.

Officials said some residents have been displaced because of fire, smoke and water damage.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has been called in.