Trump's personal aide exits White House, will join campaign

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018 file photo, White House aide John McEntee, right, and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin's Chief of Staff Eli Miller, left, stand in the Oval Office as President Donald Trump speaks at a tax reform meeting with American workers at the White House in Washington. Trump's personal aide is leaving the White House and will rejoin his campaign. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s personal aide is leaving the White House and will rejoin his campaign.
John McEntee served as the president’s personal assistant. He was one of a shrinking group of campaign aides still working in the turbulent West Wing.
Trump’s 2020 Republican campaign announced Tuesday that he will serve as a senior adviser for campaign operations.
Trump’s White House has seen a rash of exits recently. Trump announced Tuesday that he had ousted Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Trump’s top economic adviser Gary Cohn left recently amid internal debate over Trump’s plans for tariffs.