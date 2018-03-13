Loading articles...

Man rushed to hospital after stabbing in Scarborough

Last Updated Mar 13, 2018 at 5:31 am EDT

Emergency crews on scene after a stabbing near Markham Road and Cougar Court in Scarborough on March 13, 2018. CITYNEWS

Toronto police are searching for suspects after a stabbing overnight in Scarborough.

It happened at a plaza in the Markham Road and Cougar Court area, north of Eglinton Avenue, just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

Paramedics said the man, believed to be in his 40s, was stabbed multiple times in the upper body.

His injuries are considered serious.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the altercation to come forward.

||
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies