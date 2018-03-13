Man rushed to hospital after stabbing in Scarborough

Toronto police are searching for suspects after a stabbing overnight in Scarborough.

It happened at a plaza in the Markham Road and Cougar Court area, north of Eglinton Avenue, just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

Paramedics said the man, believed to be in his 40s, was stabbed multiple times in the upper body.

His injuries are considered serious.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the altercation to come forward.