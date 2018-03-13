Loading articles...

Amber Alert issued for missing 10-year-old Montreal boy

Last Updated Mar 13, 2018 at 3:44 pm EDT

Investigators in Montreal are asking the public to look out for a missing child. Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou, 10, is seen in this undated police handout image. He is described as 10 years old, 140cm tall and was last seen wearing a black coat with a hood, grey pants and yellow shoes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Service de police de la Ville de Montreal, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Montreal police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing boy.

Investigators are seeking the public’s help in finding 10-year-old Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou, who was last seen on Monday at about noon.

Montreal Police believe Kouakou may have been the victim of an abduction.

The boy’s parents live in the north-end borough of Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

He has black eyes and black hair and is French-speaking.

Before disappearing, he was wearing a black coat with a hood, grey pants and yellow shoes.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 911.

More to come

