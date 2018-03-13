Amber Alert issued for missing 10-year-old Montreal boy

Montreal police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing boy.

Investigators are seeking the public’s help in finding 10-year-old Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou, who was last seen on Monday at about noon.

Montreal Police believe Kouakou may have been the victim of an abduction.

The boy’s parents live in the north-end borough of Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

He has black eyes and black hair and is French-speaking.

Before disappearing, he was wearing a black coat with a hood, grey pants and yellow shoes.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 911.

