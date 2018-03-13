Loading articles...

Monday's Games

Last Updated Mar 13, 2018 at 2:00 am EDT

Monday’s Games

NHL

Vegas 3 Philadelphia 2

Washington 3 Winnipeg 2 (OT)

Columbus 5 Montreal 2

N.Y. Rangers 6 Carolina 3

Ottawa 5 Florida 3

St. Louis 4 Anaheim 2

San Jose 5 Detroit 3

Los Angeles 3 Vancouver 0

AHL

Toronto 4 Laval 1

NBA

Houston 109 San Antonio 93

Milwaukee 121 Memphis 103

Oklahoma City 106 Sacramento 101

Portland 115 Miami 99

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies