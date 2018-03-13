Man charged with attempted murder after Brampton shooting

Peel regional police have charged a 24-year-old man with attempted murder after a shooting early Tuesday morning in the area of Fleetwood Crescent and Bramalea Road in Brampton.

Police say they responded to a call at a home just before 1 a.m. and found a 36-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Ryan Suarez of Brampton is facing a single count of attempted murder as well as various weapons charges.

Police say following his arrest a search warrant was executed on a vehicle associated with the suspect. During that search police say they recovered a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun, a sawed-off .22 calibre rifle, and ammunition.