Man charged with attempted murder after Brampton shooting
by News Staff
Posted Mar 13, 2018 8:19 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 13, 2018 at 8:42 pm EDT
Peel regional police have charged a 24-year-old man with attempted murder after a shooting early Tuesday morning in the area of Fleetwood Crescent and Bramalea Road in Brampton.
Police say they responded to a call at a home just before 1 a.m. and found a 36-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was rushed to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.
Ryan Suarez of Brampton is facing a single count of attempted murder as well as various weapons charges.
Police say following his arrest a search warrant was executed on a vehicle associated with the suspect. During that search police say they recovered a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun, a sawed-off .22 calibre rifle, and ammunition.
