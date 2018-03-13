English edition of Pope Francis book coming in August

NEW YORK, N.Y. – The English-language edition of Pope Francis’ latest book is coming out this summer.

St. Martin’s Press told The Associated Press on Tuesday that “A Future of Faith: The Path of Change in Politics and Society” will be published Aug. 7 in the U.S. and the U.K. “A Future of Faith” is based on 12 talks Pope Francis had with Dominique Wolton, a French sociologist. In the book, published in France last fall, Pope Francis disclosed that when he was 42 he had sessions weekly with a psychoanalyst who was female and Jewish to “clarify some things.” He also discussed his views on everything from divorce to ecology.

Pope Francis’ other books include “Happiness in This Life” and “The Name of God Is Mercy.”