Loading articles...

Corrective to March 12 story about Halifax court martial

Last Updated Mar 13, 2018 at 11:20 am EDT

The Canadian Press erroneously reported Monday, March 12, that Master Seaman Daniel Cooper of Halifax was demoted to leading seaman after being convicted of sexually assaulting a subordinate and ill treatment of a subordinate. In fact, he was demoted to ordinary seaman.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies