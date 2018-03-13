Computer issues persist at Air Canada following massive outage

Air Canada passengers may encounter delays for a second day due to lingering issues with Monday’s massive computer outage.

“Air Canada and Air Canada Express operations are being impacted by ongoing computer problems,” the airline said in a travel alert just before 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Travel Alert – March 13 : YYZ, YHZ, EWR, LGA, BOS, YBC, ZBF, YYG, YFC, YGP, BDL, YQM, YYY, YSJ, YZV & YQY. Details, Flight Status & rebook online. Change fees waived: https://t.co/j6Q9rcq8zw. — Air Canada (@AirCanada) March 13, 2018

Several airports in Canada are affected, including Pearson International Airport in Toronto, as well as in Calgary, Montreal, Edmonton, Halifax, Ottawa, St. John’s, Vancouver and Winnipeg.

On Monday, a massive computer outage at Air Canada led to chaos and long lines at check-in counters across the country and around the world. Air Canada customers were unable to check in or book a flight after a malfunction in the company’s system.

Although the issue was resolved, Air Canada spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick said Tuesday “there may be some lingering effect into the morning as we re-position aircraft.”

He advised that passengers check their flight status before heading to the airport and check-in online to save time.

“We expect things to get fully back to normal today,” he added.

Air Canada apologized for the outage and its customers can re-book without penalty.

The delays came as travellers were heading out of town for March break.

Air Canada also advised that there could be weather-related delays on Tuesday due to storms in the U.S.