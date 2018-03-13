Computer issues persist at Air Canada following massive outage

Air Canada passengers may encounter delays for a second day due to lingering issues with Monday’s massive computer outage.
“Air Canada and Air Canada Express operations are being impacted by ongoing computer problems,” the airline said in a travel alert just before 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Several airports in Canada are affected, including Pearson International Airport in Toronto, as well as in Calgary, Montreal, Edmonton, Halifax, Ottawa, St. John’s, Vancouver and Winnipeg.
On Monday, a massive computer outage at Air Canada led to chaos and long lines at check-in counters across the country and around the world. Air Canada customers were unable to check in or book a flight after a malfunction in the company’s system.
Although the issue was resolved, Air Canada spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick said Tuesday “there may be some lingering effect into the morning as we re-position aircraft.”
He advised that passengers check their flight status before heading to the airport and check-in online to save time.
“We expect things to get fully back to normal today,” he added.
Air Canada apologized for the outage and its customers can re-book without penalty.
The delays came as travellers were heading out of town for March break.
Air Canada also advised that there could be weather-related delays on Tuesday due to storms in the U.S.