2 seen fleeing the scene after car crashes into house in Little Italy

Police are searching for two people after a car crashed into a home in Little Italy overnight.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on Mansfield Avenue, near College and Clinton streets.

Witnesses told police they saw a male and a female flee the scene.

A large hole in a Little Italy home after a car crash overnight. March 13, 2018. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

Police said the vehicle does not appear to have been reported stolen.

The occupants of the house are not allowed to return until the home has been checked for structural damage.